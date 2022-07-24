Kineko (KKO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $363.00

Kineko (KKO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Kineko has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $261,721.93 and $363.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032844 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
