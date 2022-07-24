Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $12.68 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for 3.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.01. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.