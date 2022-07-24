Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Invests $1.84 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BSCS stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

