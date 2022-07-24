Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Brink’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.21% of Brink’s worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brink’s by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $80.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

