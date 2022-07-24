Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 6,139 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.