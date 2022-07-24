Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $38.67 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.67 million and $2.38 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00262369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00098228 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00075594 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,764,719 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

