LABS Group (LABS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,262.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $29,262.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032710 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

