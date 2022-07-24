LABS Group (LABS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,262.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $29,262.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016639 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032710 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.