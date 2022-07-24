Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 202,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 152,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 81.1% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 54,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

