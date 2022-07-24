Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 5.5 %
NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.25 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.
