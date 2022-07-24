Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,356 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $107,911,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $92,502,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

