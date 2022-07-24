Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.