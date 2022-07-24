Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IHF opened at $269.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.33. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $297.30.
