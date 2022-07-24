Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Hologic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 526.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

