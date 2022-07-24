Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, H Capital V GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YQ opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $94.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.69. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.