Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $56.99 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

