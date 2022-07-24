Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $70.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

