Levolution (LEVL) Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week

Levolution (LEVL) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Levolution has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $7,659.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,713.32 or 1.00033523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news.

Levolution Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

