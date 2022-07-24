Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 959,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

