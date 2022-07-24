Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $446.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.48 and a 200 day moving average of $510.11. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 406.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $656.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.81.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

