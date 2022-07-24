Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Stem by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Stem by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $8.65 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,710 shares of company stock worth $655,014. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

