Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $54,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $9,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.57.

Boston Beer Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $356.99 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.49 and its 200 day moving average is $372.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.