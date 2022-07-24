Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $510,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

