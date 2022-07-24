Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

