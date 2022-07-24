Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.
Lifeway Foods Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
