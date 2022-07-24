Linker Coin (LNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $354.00

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $354.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.29 or 1.00059305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

