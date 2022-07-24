LOCGame 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53,438.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $53,438.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016478 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032618 BTC.
LOCGame Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
LOCGame Coin Trading
