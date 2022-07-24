Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

LMT stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

