Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001814 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032694 BTC.
About Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.
