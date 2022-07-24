Lossless 24 Hour Volume Hits $363,430.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $363,430.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032684 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.