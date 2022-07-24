Lossless Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $536,364.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032687 BTC.
Lossless Coin Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Buying and Selling Lossless
