Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,525 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

