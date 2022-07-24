Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $6.77 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $359,612,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

