Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 420 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 87.0% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $534.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

