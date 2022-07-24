Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,142 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $561.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.