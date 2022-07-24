Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,168 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $343.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.92 and its 200 day moving average is $348.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

