Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 128 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average is $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

