Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 25,083 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,083 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,626,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,373,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,411,000 after purchasing an additional 203,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 235,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 87,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.