Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0375 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

