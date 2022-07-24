MAP Protocol Trading Up 2.5% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $17.92 million and approximately $89,312.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

