Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,679,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.32% of Marvell Technology worth $196,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after buying an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,247 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

