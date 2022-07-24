Mate Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Mate coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Mate has a total market capitalization of $1,176.51 and approximately $31.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mate has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032624 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mate Coin Trading
