Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $855.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.