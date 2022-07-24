Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Matthews International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $855.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Matthews International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.