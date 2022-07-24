McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.87.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

