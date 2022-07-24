McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.99. 2,226,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,505. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average of $247.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

