McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MUX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

McEwen Mining’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,461,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 428.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

