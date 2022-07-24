Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 75,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $50.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

