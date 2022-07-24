Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $217,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $295,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 72,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $85.53 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

