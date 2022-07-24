Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $225.13 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

