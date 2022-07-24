Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 2.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Insider Activity

Jabil Price Performance

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $941,011 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

