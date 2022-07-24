Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.