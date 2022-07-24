MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,322 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.23% of MercadoLibre worth $143,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $763.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $722.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $942.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

